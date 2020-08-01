The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 148,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $413.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Hackett Group by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

