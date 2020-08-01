Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.95. 1,217,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.