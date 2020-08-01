TheStreet Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to C

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

ALXN traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

