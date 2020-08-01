TheStreet Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to “B-“

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 802,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

