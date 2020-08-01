TheStreet Upgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.69.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 234.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after buying an additional 500,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

