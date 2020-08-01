TokenPay Price Tops $0.0828 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.47 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034656 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,208.54 or 1.05429813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000769 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00162638 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,382,919 coins and its circulating supply is 21,382,907 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.