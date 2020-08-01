Total Investment Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 659,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.