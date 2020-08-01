Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

TRNS stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 453,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 37.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.