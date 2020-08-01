TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 275,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,044. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

