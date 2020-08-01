TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 221,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,266. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
