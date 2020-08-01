TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 221,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,266. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

