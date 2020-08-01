Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

