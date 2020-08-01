Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

TRUP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 338,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,280. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 191.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

