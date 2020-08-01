Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AXA raised its stake in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,488. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

