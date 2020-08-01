Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $3.50 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,986. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

