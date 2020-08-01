Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

