Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,520 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of CL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 156,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,761. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.