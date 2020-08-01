TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $19.01 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $19.01 million and $1.27 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.02032360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00107248 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,000 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.