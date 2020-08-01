TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $828,996.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 79,069,733,904 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

