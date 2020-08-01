U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. 7,707,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

