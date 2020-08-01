U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

