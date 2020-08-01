Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,455. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

