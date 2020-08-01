ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS UEHPY remained flat at $$15.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

