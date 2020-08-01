Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,752,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

