Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 52.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,238. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

