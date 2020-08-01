United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

