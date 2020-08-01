United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

