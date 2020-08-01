UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after purchasing an additional 464,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average of $283.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

