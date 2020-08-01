UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.37 and its 200 day moving average is $283.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.