Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lessened by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.45. The stock had a trading volume of 772,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,454. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $156.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

