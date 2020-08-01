Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand in the premium smartphone market. Moreover, significant customer concentration is an overhang. The company has withdrawn its guidance for 2020 due to coronavirus-related uncertainties prevailing in the market. Further, the company’s substantial international presence makes it susceptible to exchange rate volatility, which is a headwind. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s top line is expected to benefit from surge in red and green emitter sales. Increasing demand from panel makers bodes well for the company’s growth in the near term. However, broader macroeconomic weakness and sluggishness across automotive end-market is likely to dampen demand for OLED panels, which remians an overhang on top-line growth.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.45. 772,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,454. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

