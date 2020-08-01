Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,709. The company has a market cap of $240.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,118.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

