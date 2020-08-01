USD Partners LP (USDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 14th

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

USD Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.