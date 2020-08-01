Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,949. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

