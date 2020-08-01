Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Down 5.6%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $56.33, approximately 6,234,958 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,064,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

