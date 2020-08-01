ValuEngine Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTIC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. 2,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

