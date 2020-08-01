VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

EMLC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

