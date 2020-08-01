VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Stock Holdings Increased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF accounts for 1.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 1.47% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,692.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Shares of RTH stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.47. 8,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,806. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $142.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09.

