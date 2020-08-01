Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

