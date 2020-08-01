Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $37,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.37. 738,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

