Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 7.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,321. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25.

