Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $69,119,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $70,833,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $7,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,154. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $295.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

