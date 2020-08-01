Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.19. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

