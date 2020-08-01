Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 530.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$54.41 during midday trading on Friday. 1,403,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

