Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

