Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.10. 4,460,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

