Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.93% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $538,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

