Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,837,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,968,000 after buying an additional 326,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 5,110,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.