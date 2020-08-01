Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $124,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 185,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

