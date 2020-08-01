Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 76.2% against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $148,856.97 and approximately $28,461.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,657.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.03094839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.02666282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00514817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00754329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00065717 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00746097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,344,224 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,642 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

