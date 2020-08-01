Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,911 shares of company stock worth $82,787,831 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
